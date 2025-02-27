Bhubaneswar: Born December 23, 1958, in Odisha’s Baripada, Uttam Mohanty emerged as a towering figure in the Odia film industry. His journey from a spirited child in Maharaja Krushna Chandra (MKC) High School to a celebrated actor is a testament to his passion and dedication to the arts.

After completing his education at Maharaja Purnachandra College, Baripada, Mohanty briefly pursued chartered accountancy in Ludhiana and Kolkata. However, his innate love for acting drew him back to Odisha, where he embarked on a prolific cinematic journey.

Making his debut with the 1977 film Abhiman, directed by Sadhu Meher, Mohanty’s natural charisma and versatility quickly endeared him to audiences. Over the years, he showcased his acting prowess in over 135 Odia films, as many as 30 Bengali films, and even ventured into Hindi cinema with Naya Zaher.

His collaborations with leading actresses like Rita Chand, Sujata Ananda, and Mahasweta Ray produced numerous box-office hits, solidifying his status as a stalwart of Odia cinema.

Beyond the silver screen, Mohanty was a dedicated family man. In 1987, he married actress Aparajita Mohanty, and together they became one of the most beloved couples in the industry. Their son, Babushaan Mohanty, has followed in his parents’ footsteps, carving out his own niche in the Odia film landscape.

Uttam Mohanty, who breathed his last XXX, will always be remembered for his contributions to Odia film industry, as he has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of Odia cinema, inspiring countless aspiring actors and filmmakers.

PNN & Agencies