Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s Uttar Pradesh MLA Surendra Singh has accused party MP Virendra Singh Mast of grabbing land. Surendra Singh said he will sit on a 101-hour fast so that good sense prevails in the parliamentarian and the district magistrate of Ballia. The Bairia legislator has also alleged that District Magistrate HP Shahi was working under pressure from the MP. The MLA said that he would announce the day of the fast soon.

Responding to the allegation, the MP’s private secretary Aman Singh said Surendra Singh has become ‘mentally bankrupt’. “Instead of making allegations in the media, the MLA should have fought a legal battle,” Aman said. He added that Virendra would not reply to the accusation.

The legislator told reporters Tuesday, “BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has grabbed over 18 acres of land in his, son, brother and nephew’s name by forgery. He is a land mafia.”

The Ballia district magistrate was under pressure, Surendra Singh alleged, adding he would hold a 101-hour fast for the “buddhi shuddhi” of the DM and the MP.

However, the MP, while addressing a programme Tuesday in Bairia claimed that no other parliamentarian or legislator was more powerful than him.

“Everyone knows what happens to those who create hurdles in work of others. I am here for past five to six months seeing everything,” Mast said. “No one can do good to society after creating hatred. I don’t speak much, but that doesn’t mean I am afraid of anyone,” he added.

Wednesday afternoon, the differences between MLA and MP again came to the fore. It happened during a meeting of district vigilance and monitoring committee. Supporters of both the lawmakers exchanged expletives outside the venue, sources said.

Surendra boycotted the meeting after being allegedly interrupted by a supporter of the MP. He claimed that Virendra got unauthorised persons sit in the meeting where he wanted to raise the matter of alleged land grabbing.

The MP, however, said, “There was no problem in the meeting. The MLA was pressuring officers to do dishonest work. I know who can attend meeting and how it is conducted.”