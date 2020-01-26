Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday reminded people of their constitutional duties.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Foundation Day programme of the state at the Awadh Shilp Gram here, he said, “The Constitution has given us a lot. Therefore, we should feel proud of it. We talk about our constitutional rights, but not about our duties. Along with the rights, the Constitution tells us about our duties too. India is among the few democratic countries in the world that gave voting rights to every adult citizen immediately after the Constitution came into force.”

The welfare of the country and the society would be possible only when the citizens discharged their duties honestly, the chief minister said.

The three-day programme had begun on January 24, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

“This programme was a platform for not only the artisans of Lucknow, but those from different regions of the state,” Adityanath said.

Reminding the gathering that Uttar Pradesh was the land of civilisation and culture, he said, “We can give a lot to the country and the world. For this, the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh will have to discharge their constitutional duties with honesty. When every person uses his full potential, Uttar Pradesh will be among the leading states in the country.”

PTI