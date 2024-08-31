New Delhi: A chopper, being transported to the Gauchar airstrip by an Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter for repairs, crashed in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag Saturday morning.

The chopper, operated by Crystal Aviation Company, had previously made an emergency landing near the Kedarnath helipad May 24, 2024, due to a technical fault.

The MI-17 had lifted the helicopter, suspending it beneath, for the journey. However, during the flight, the MI-17 started to lose balance due to the weight of the helicopter and the effects of the wind and crashed near the Mandakini River in Lincholi.

Sensing the growing danger, the MI-17 pilot made the decision to release the helicopter into a valley after identifying an empty area. The helicopter subsequently fell near the Mandakini River in Lincholi. The accident was caught on camera.

According to a district tourism official, there were no passengers or luggage aboard the helicopter at the time of the incident.

The helicopter had previously been safely landed by the pilot May 24, 2024, after a technical fault was detected during its approach to the Kedarnath helipad. All passengers were safely evacuated at that time.

District tourism official Rahul Chaubey stated, “The plan was to transport the Crystal Aviation helicopter to the Gauchar airstrip for repairs this morning. The MI-17 helicopter had taken off around 7 a.m. with the helicopter suspended underneath. However, as it neared Tharu Camp, the MI-17 began to lose balance due to the weight and wind conditions, forcing the pilot to release the helicopter.”

Rescue teams arrived at the crash site promptly after receiving the information and are currently assessing the situation. Further investigations into the incident are underway.

