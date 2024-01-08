Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2.

The actress is known for her performances in films like Shudh Desi Romance and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and War.

The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, has gone on floor January 6 in Mumbai and brings together director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

The film will release theatrically 15 November 2024.