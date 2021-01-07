Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Thursday directed Odisha government to take appropriate action against the government officials who have been in illegal possession of government quarters despite retiring from the services for long.

The commission while hearing a plea filed by rights activist Akhand directed the Chief Secretary to take appropriate action within eight weeks since the receipt of its order.

The complainant has alleged that several government quarters have been illegally occupied by 308 retired government officers and other employees in different grades since 2009. The activist quoting data from the Department of General Administration alleged that rent for the quarters to the tune of Rs 4,28,71,771 has been pending against the officials.

Akhand alleged that no actions have been taken by the government to evict the illegal occupiers from government quarters even though letter of cancellation has been served to them several times.