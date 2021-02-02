Bhubaneswar: Following vaccination of healthcare workers, the state government is gearing up to start vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) including police and municipal staff from February 6.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) PK Mohapatra has written to all Collectors, municipal commissioners and chief district medical officers in this regard, Tuesday.

This time, the government wants to spare health staff from the work. Therefore, it has asked the officials to identify alternative vaccination sites (other than health institutions), which should preferably be on the office premises of FLWs.

Similarly, the Collectors were asked to engage alternative vaccinators (other than health department staff) for conducting sessions for the frontline workers. They are to be mobilised and trained in advance incorrect withdrawal of vaccine doses so as to minimize vaccine wastage, Mohapatra said.

Alternative vaccination teams including one verifier (other than HFW staff), will be engaged for conducting the sessions. District-level officials will be instructed to identify such personnel and provide training to them in advance regarding their roles and responsibilities.

For each office whose workers are being vaccinated, a nodal officer will be appointed who will be responsible for providing a print-out of the provisional (after 1st dose) and final (after 2nd dose) certificate of vaccination.

The Collectors were further asked to ensure at least 100 vaccinations per day and prepare micro-plan accordingly. So far, over 1,92 lakh frontline workers have registered for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the state is going to receive another 1,46,590 doses of vaccines (63,090 Covishield doses and 83,500 Covaxin doses) soon.