Bhubaneswar: This year’s Valentine’s Day comes at the back of a global pandemic that has brought the world to its knees.

However, with a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases and vaccination drives in full gear, people have come out in numbers to celebrate the day of love.

Like every other place, Bhubaneswar is definitely celebrating the day of love with full pomp and show. While many lovers preferred to visit temples and offer prayers, many booked restaurant tables for a romantic evening.

Nevertheless, what really has caught the eyes of every couple and music lovers across the state is singer Sushmita Das’s latest song ‘Tume Tharutte Chuin Dele’.

The video of the song has crossed more than 1 lakh viewership on YouTube.

The music director is Sudeep Prabhu while the lyrics are written by Satya Ranjan Bal and an all Odia orchestra has played the music.

Interestingly the melodious voice, soothing music and the outstanding lyrics describes the dreamlike feeling of being in love so beautifully which has touched every music lovers this Valentine’s Day.

Interacting with Orissa POST Das said, “Odia love songs have a wonderful effect on our ears. More than listening to English love songs it’s time for us to get back to our roots and support Odia music.”