On the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, residents of Kyiv were awaiting massive onslaught February 27 from all directions as early morning reports suggested columns of about 500 Russian tanks moving fast towards the capital. News pours in of a number of towns and cities across Ukraine being destroyed, with the number of casualties rising. Missile attacks on strategic locations, airports, gas pipelines and oil tankers continued, even as Russian troops entered Kharkiv, the second largest city of Ukraine in the northeast. This has given Russia more vantage ground to target Kyiv. But, in this unequal contest between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now stands out as the global face of democracy’s fight against dictatorial heads of states. The defiant President urged his citizens to defend the nation as he himself refused to leave Kyiv. In response to America’s offer of evacuating Zelenskyy and his family, the Ukraine President replied ‘I need ammunition, not a ride.’ This curt reply demonstrated his resolve to stay put and fight for his country. His determination and visibility seems to have inspired citizens to stay strong and resist Russian forces. Videos on social media show how old ladies and young children are coming forward to argue and hinder the Russian troops. A video of a single man standing up against Russian tanks is genuinely awe-inspiring.

All this resistance could not have happened if the Ukraine leadership would have fled to safety reminding people of the manner in which Afghan government officials ran away deserting their country even before the Americans had completely withdrawn in August 2021. The world remembered the Afghan collapse. Now, the world is witnessing the valiant fight being put up by Zelenskyy as a leader and Ukrainians as a nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be realising how the democracies across the world are rallying behind Zelenskyy. His spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said for the first time Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus. Zelenskyy spurned the offer saying he cannot hold talks in a country which acted as a springboard for Moscow’s invasion.

Turkey seems to have been inspired by Zelenskyy’s example and termed the Russian aggression as ‘war’. Zelenskyy has appealed to Turkey to block any more Russian warships from passing toward the Black Sea from where Moscow has launched one of its incursions on Ukraine’s southern coast. Noticing the global opinion going in Zelenskyy’s favour for his valiant efforts to save his nation, Turkey’s communication director declared: “We are witnessing yet another war in our region.” Until now Turkey had been trying not to displease Putin and merely maintaining the position that “the Russian attack is unacceptable.”

The European countries and the US are also intensifying sanctions against Russia. This includes cutting off a number of Russian banks from the main international payment system SWIFT (Society for Worldwide InterBank Financial Telecommunication) to further isolate Russia from the international financial system while also freezing assets of Russia’s central bank, all aimed at hitting Putin’s moneybag. These sanctions seem to have greatly impacted President Putin. He has now threatened pulling out of the Nuclear Treaty and alerted his nuclear deterrent forces. This might be a sham to threaten Western nations. But knowing Putin, and the way he reacts, no one can take this lightly. The way he swiftly sent his forces into Ukraine, it is quite possible he will be willing to press the button on a nuclear weapon.

Media reports indicate that anti-Putin demonstrations have commenced in Russia. This might be making the Russian President shaky. This also highlights the fact that many heads of states across the world today are dictatorial in their approach. They might have come to power through the ballot but their attitudes are reprehensibly despotic. Putin and Xi Jinping of China are at the top of the pecking order of this breed of newborn dictators. Sometime ago, it seemed like these elected megalomaniacs will eventually take over the whole world. However, the cookie always crumbles when there is war. Now that Putin baked his cookie, he has to contend with a resolute Zelenskyy. The Ukraine President has managed to globalise the Russian invasion of his country by personally calling up and pleading with every country’s top leader to extend support. This list included Prime Minister Modi. Such an action by the Ukrainian leader forces every nation to take a stand. Democracies world over are being compelled to help Ukraine.

Those countries that stand with Russia now will not only tarnish their democratic credentials but also may face great hardships due to international isolation. After abstaining from voting against Russia in the UN Security Council, thereby showing support for Russia, India needs to think hard before taking the next diplomatic step. There is also this report on the Twitter handle of the BJP President, JP Nadda, getting hacked and a message being sent out from it asking for crypto currency donations to support Russia demonstrates the international perception about where the Indian government is heading.

This is a very critical time for the world. India cannot afford to take any further wrong stands on the current war scenario. It is time for the government to go beyond consulting MEA’s bureaucrats and start drawing advice from a larger canvas of leaders in this country.