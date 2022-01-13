Bhawanipatna: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a fresh report from the Kalahandi Collector about alleged vandalism on the houses of some tribal and Dalit families living at Bhatapani and in a forest under Koksara block in the district.

It was alleged that members of Gotomunda Vana Surakhya Samiti and some forest officials had damaged the houses, crops and even misbehaved with women members of the tribal and Dalit families at Bhatapani June 30, 2021.

Local police allegedly failed to take action against those involved in such activities and favoured them.

The human rights body has again ordered the district administration to file fresh action taken report (ATR) on the issue within six weeks.

It is worth mentioning here that the NHRC had earlier sought the report twice from the Collector and the SP about the incident.

However, the SP had submitted the police investigation report in this regard and stated that five people involved in the matter had been booked. However, no person was arrested in this connection.

In case of atrocities on tribals and Dalits, the accused are immediately arrested as per legal provision. In the complaint at the NHRC, it was stated that the police had tried to settle such a sensitive issue through a peace committee.

PNN