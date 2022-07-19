VARNi Technology is an up-and-coming electronics company that manufactures some of the best mobile accessories on the market. While the entire mobile accessory market gets influenced every time the winds of advancement and technology hit, this one company uses them to create some of the best and most innovative products.

Products from VARNi aren’t just affordable; they are highly durable and can be used for a long time. In just a few years since its inception, this company has quickly become among the most innovative and technologically advanced mobile accessory makers in the Indian market. And the fact that VARNi mobile accessories are sold both nationally and internationally is even more compelling.

Commenting about VARNi’s journey till today, its founder, Kishan Mali, says, “The company was founded during a time when the mobile accessories market was at its peak, and it was rapidly growing with every passing day. In time, VARNi exploited the opportunities and used them to create products that people loved.”

“We wish to reach every corner of the country and, of course, globally. But because of the fast pace of technology, we need to keep investing in research and development so we can continue to cater to our market. We must always be in the race to innovate,” Kishan Mali further added while talking about VARNi’s future visions.

We live in an era where multiple companies are claiming to deliver the best products for our phones. And VARNi Technology is causing waves with its stupefying product collection. They have wireless neckband earphones, headsets, speakers, karaoke speakers, portable power banks, mobile cases, aux cables, car chargers and more. Moreover, VARNi has already launched several items under these product categories, and there are more to come, the company says.

Many celebrities and influencers have also acknowledged mobile accessories from VARNi. These names include Kush Shah, ParasArora, NitanshiGoel, Riya Sharma, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Arishfa Khan, etc.