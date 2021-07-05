Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan shared a black and white picture all suited up on social media Monday.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram where he flaunted a dapper look. He is seen wearing black blazer paired with a white crip shirt.

“Leave before you love me,” Varun wrote as the caption.

Varun was recently seen chatting with Hollywood star Chris Pratt.

Pratt took his Indian fans by surprise when he broke into a dance on Tan tana tan from Judwaa 2 with Varun during a video chat.

The actor will be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens April 14, 2022.