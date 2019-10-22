Mumbai: Ditching their busy shoot schedules, actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to playing paintball with fans recently.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s fun-filled interaction with fans Monday was actually a part of an initiative called ‘Fankind’, which has been launched by Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula to raise funds for various causes.

Anshula has already got on board various celebrities to raise funds. Winning fans get to spend time with their favourite star.

Varun shared a photograph on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Thank U @fanofficial and special thanks to @janhvikapoor for being such a sport and sorry for shooting u.”

On the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for the remake of Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan while, Janhvi is currently busy shooting for RoohiAfza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

IANS