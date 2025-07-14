New Delhi: The makers Monday said Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will release in theatres October 2.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan of “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” fame, the film was previously scheduled to release April 18 and was later rescheduled for release September 12.

Dhawan shared the news on his Instagram handle. It featured the poster, which had “Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari in cinemas 2nd October 2025” written over it.

The caption of the post read, “Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari -‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin. Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai….kal nahi!!!’ #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Khaitan’s Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan are credited as producers.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will reunite Dhawan and Kapoor, who worked together on Nitesh Tiwari’s relationship drama “Bawaal“. The film was released in 2023.

Kapoor will also star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Tushar Jalota’s directorial “Param Sundari“, which is expected to release in August.

Dhawan is currently filming for his upcoming film “Border 2“. A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster film “Border“, it also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release in theatres January 23, 2026.

