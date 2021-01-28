Mumbai: Varun Dhawan got married to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal a few days back. The wedding festivities of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are over and both are off to honeymoon to a location that has not yet been disclosed. However, amid the pandemic coronavirus, Varun and Natasha brought a tinge of joy to the fans of the actor.

The two have also kept their fans engaged by regularly posting pictures of the wedding festivities on various social media platforms. The couple had a cocktail party ahead of the wedding at Alibaug’s ‘The Mansion House’. Various fan clubs of Varun has shared some pictures of the party on various social media platforms.

In the pictures Natasha’s parents Rajesh Dalal and Gauri are also be seen joining festivities. Also present in the pictures are Varun’s parents filmmaker David Dhawan and mom Laali.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning, Varun and Natasha’s wedding functions included Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.

The ceremony was attended by some close-knit friends. Only a handful of people including celebs attended the wedding ceremony. The number of guests was restricted due to the coronavirus guidelines in Maharashtra. Approximately 50 people were invited. Among them were Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Kunal Kohli and designer Manish Malhotra.

Earlier, rumours were afloat that that the star couple is going to host a reception party here February 2. However, Varun’s uncle Anil Dhawan has and rubbished the reports.