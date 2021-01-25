Mumbai: After a very private wedding the day before, actor Varun Dhawan Monday shared glimpses of his Haldi ceremony on Instagram.

In one picture, Varun, smeared in haldi (turmeric), is seen flexing his muscles, with tinted glasses adding to the swag. In another image, Varun poses with the groom squad, who wear theme T-shirts that have names of various characters played by the actor printed onto them.

“HALDI done right,” Varun captioned the images.

Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal Sunday in Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House. He had also shared wedding pictures on social media Sunday, which have gone viral. He had captioned the post, “Life long love just became official”.

While the wedding was a private affair with family and close friends, it is reported that the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai February 2 for members of the film fraternity.