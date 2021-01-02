Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has declared 2021 as the year of the vaccine. The actor, who recovered from Covid recently, took to Instagram on Saturday to share his idea.

Varun posted a painting on Instagram that shows planet earth injected with the vaccine from all sides, so that the image appears like the coronavirus symbol in totality.

“2021 The year of the vaccine #mother #earth #health,” Varun captioned the picture.

The 33-year-old actor had tested COVID positive on the set of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, along with co-star Neetu Kapoor and the film’s director Raj Mehta. The trio is now doing fine and Varun recently wrapped up shooting for the film in Chandigarh.

The actor is currently seen in Coolie No 1, a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and was digitally released on Christmas.