Every person wants his/her home be filled with peace, happiness and wealth. According to Vastu Shastra, there are some items that keep the house at bay and obstruct the peace and happiness of the house.

And there are some things which are kept in the house to let peace, happiness come to the house. Let us know learn about these items which are kept in the house for all overall growth.

Water tank: According to Vastu Shastra, place the water tank on the roof of the house in the west direction. Doing this will prevent problems and difficulties from coming into the family. The financial condition in the house is also strengthened. Love remains between the family members and couples.

Tortoise: According to Vastu Shastra, keeping metal-made fish and tortoise in the house is auspicious. This eliminates the troubles and maintains money flow in the house and eradicates poverty.

Goddess Lakshmi: Goddess Lakshmi is considered to be the goddess of wealth. According to Vastu Shastra, a statue of Lakshmi who is sitting on a lotus and dropping gold coins should be kept in North direction. Prosperity comes in the house and financial crises is removed.

Pitcher/Jug: If you keep a pitcher or jug ​​filled with water in the north direction of the house, then there will never be a financial crisis in your house. Keep in mind that the pitcher should never be empty.

Parrot: Keeping a picture of a parrot in the north direction of the house has a good effect on the children studying in the house. It is believed that this will help children stay focused and give them more memory power.

Copper: Keeping a pyramid made of silver-brass or copper in the house brings prosperity. Place the pyramid in a place where family members spend more time together.