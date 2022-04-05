In today’s stressful life, the problem of sleeplessness is common. Good sleep keeps the mind, body and body healthy. Many people have to face problems due to lack of sleep and the problem of insomnia.

Experts say that due to lack of sleep, there is a negative effect on physical and mental health. Even many people have tablets to get proper sleep. At times due to Vastu defects there can be problem.

According to Vastu Shastra, due to Vastu defects in the house, members of the family do not get a good sleep. By following these rules, the problem of sleeping can end.

So let’s know today about some remedies of Vastu for good sleep…

Don’t keep these things in the bedroom: Do not put a mirror in the bedroom. According to Vastu Shastra, putting a mirror in the bedroom hinders sleep. If there is a mirror in the bedroom, cover it with a cloth while sleeping at night. Apart from this, a broom should never be kept in the bedroom.

Electronic goods: Many people keep electronic items like TV or computer in their bedroom. Whereas in Vastu it is not considered correct. In such a situation, do not keep these things in your bedroom even after forgetting, because by doing this the problem of sleeplessness increase.

Direction of the bed: Take care of the beds in your room. According to Vastu Shastra, the bed should never be in the North-East direction in the bedroom. Due to this, sleep can be disturbed and you are not able to sleep properly.

Avoid eating while sitting on the bed: According to Vastu Shastra, one should not eat while sitting on the bed. By doing this, sleep is disturbed and there is no good sleep. At the same time, all the members of the house should have food together. By doing this, there is peace in the mind, you feel happy, which leads to good sleep.

According to Vastu Shastra, the bed in the bedroom should be made of wood. Along with this, sleeping on a square-shaped bed is considered good. It is said that it leads to good sleep.