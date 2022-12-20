Aradi: The lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle is spreading very fast in Aradi, Sundarpur, Nandapur, and Olaga panchayats under Dhusuri police limits of Bhadrak district. Following media reports about the spread of the disease among cattle, officials of the Animal Husbandry department have been on their toes. They have stepped up the preventive vaccination drive in all four panchayats.

Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) Subhendu Mishra announced Monday that large quantities of vaccines to prevent the spread of the disease have been sent to the four panchayats. The vaccination drive will be carried on for five to seven days in the four panchayats, livestock inspector Akshay Kumar Nayak, informed.