Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor showered love on her husband and ‘greatest cheerleader’, Anand Ahuja, Tuesday as he celebrated his 41st birthday and expressed how lucky she and their son Vayu are to have him as their ‘guiding light’.

Sonam, who has 35.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of unseen pictures with her ‘incredible’ husband, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

The photos include Sonam and Anand walking hand-in-hand on the streets of a foreign location, while the latter is enjoying quality time with their son Vayu, and several candid moments of happiness.

In a heartwarming birthday note, Sonam wrote: “Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand! You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place.”

The actress continued, “Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical.”

Sonam further added, “As Natasha Bedingfield sings, ‘Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in,’ I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have. Here’s to celebrating you today and always, my love.”

“May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you. To many more amazing memories together! A #BirthdayBoy #LoveOfMyLife #everydayphenomenal #BlessedBeyondMeasure #BestDadEver,” she concluded.

Sonam’s uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, commented: “Happy Birthday.”

Sonam married businessman Anand on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai.