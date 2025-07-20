Lanjigarh: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, reaffirmed its commitment to accessible healthcare by organising a mega multi-speciality health camp under its flagship CSR initiative, Project Aarogya.

The camp served 15 villages under the Gobardhanpur gram panchayat, reaching deep into Kalahandi district.

Held during peak monsoon, when seasonal illnesses are prevalent, the camp benefited over 350 patients. With support from specialists in paediatrics, general medicine, gynaecology and allied fields, the initiative provided immediate medical care and promoted awareness of preventive health practices, helping bridge critical gaps in rural healthcare access.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “At Vedanta Lanjigarh, we are committed to sustainable community development.

This health camp reflects our preventive approach under Project Aarogya, ensuring that timely medical support reaches even the most remote villages.

” In FY 2024- 25, Project Aarogya facilitated more than 660 Mobile Health Unit visits, reaching over 20,500 individuals across remote areas.

It also organised over 680 awareness sessions, educating more than 15,000 people on hygiene, wellness and disease prevention.

