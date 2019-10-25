Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SRL Limited for the upcoming state-of-the-art Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre at Jharsuguda.

CEO of Vedanta Ltd CN Singh and Cluster Head (West Bengal & Odisha) of SRL Limited Rajasi Das signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organisations. State health and family welfare minister Naba Kisore Das was present during the agreement.

The minister said that the first of its kind pathology & diagnostic center will cater to the entire region and will be of much help to the people of western Odisha.

Singh is dedicated to the cause of bettering the lives of the rural masses of Jharsuguda and western Odisha. The CEO mentioned that the total cost of the project is estimated at around Rs 20 crores.

Meanwhile, cluster head Rajasi expected to live up to the standards of excellence which they have set for themselves in serving the community.

The centre will be an advanced, state-of-the-art multispecialty facility with a dual set-up for a nodal lab in Jharsuguda and a focal lab in Laikera. It is the company’s CSR outreach aimed at facilitating the region’s access to specialised services like Radiology, Mammography, ECG/PFT/TMT, Vision, X-Ray, Dental, Audiometry, Gynaecology and Pharmacy. The centre is an upcoming flagship CSR project in ‘Health & Sanitation’ that endeavours to address the need of specialised diagnostic services within reach. It has been welcomed by the general public.