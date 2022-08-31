Bhubaneswar: On National Sports Day Monday, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has pledged to strengthen grassroots sporting culture with the participation of young talents from local communities in and around its areas of operations. In pursuit of this aim, Vedanta Aluminium has been actively supporting several sports disciplines, events and training programmes in Jharsuguda and Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district. Sports being integral to the holistic development of the youth, the company is providing youngsters from local communities with the required infrastructure and training to pursue their passion.

Commemorating the National Sports Day at Jharsuguda, a football skill and technique camp was organised for youngsters in partnership with the ‘Ardor Football Academy’, an accredited body of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Three football matches were organised between the teams of Maa Samaleshwari Nag ar, Baghiamal and Banjari and Kurebaga villages in Jharsuguda district. Maa Samaleshwari Nagar emerged the winner, while the team from Kurebaga ended runners-up. Recently, Vedanta Aluminium also sponsored sporting gear for players at the ‘Mo School Hockey Tournament’ in Jharsuguda. At Mendra village, the company distributed volleyball and cricket kits to local kids.