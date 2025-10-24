Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha, creating over one lakh employment opportunities, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Thursday. The investment proposal was placed before the state government by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in the evening.

Soon after the meeting, the CMO wrote on X, “In a major boost to #Odisha’s industrial growth, @Vedanta_ Group will invest around Rs 1 lakh crore in the state, creating over 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.” “The state government has assured full support, including the provision of required land and other infrastructure facilities, for these investments,” it added. Vedanta’s plan includes a Rs 2,000-crore ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar and two new aluminium parks – one in Jharsuguda and another in Dhenkanal, it said.

On the occasion, the CM said Odisha is now poised to emerge as a global hub for industry and technology. “This massive investment will be a game-changer for the bright future of Odisha,” he asserted. Majhi said such initiatives will not only accelerate economic growth but also create vast opportunities for the youth, and prepare the ground for Odisha to become a USD 500-billion economy by 2036. Agarwal said, “I congratulate the CM for creating an investment-friendly environment in the state, further strengthened by the double-engine growth model. We are proud to be a long-term partner in Odisha’s growth story and are deeply committed to the state’s all-round development”