Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has declared an additional holiday October 20 for the Diwali festival. Except for Nuapada district, all government offices across the state will remain closed on that day, officials said.

The previously announced holiday October 21 will also remain in effect. However, all banks and other financial institutions will remain open October 21, according to the government notification.

Except for Nuapada, government offices in all other districts will remain closed for two consecutive days — October 20 and 21. To compensate, October 25, which falls on the fourth Saturday, has been declared a working day for government offices.

A senior official from the Revenue Department said a proposal to revise the holiday schedule for Diwali was sent to the government for approval earlier this month. After approval, the holiday was shifted from October 21 (Tuesday) to October 20 (Monday).