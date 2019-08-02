Padmapur: Bhadrak rural police Thursday night arrested the owner of a vehicle for attempting to kill a constable by running him over.

Fakiruddin Khan alias Faka, the arrested vehicle owner, was produced in a local court Friday.

According to a source, Rajat Panigrahi, a constable attached to Sabarang outpost under Sadar block in Bhadrak district, was on duty July 20 at the time of incident. After he attempted to detain a truck for illegally transporting coal, the attempt was made on his life.

The police had received reliable inputs Thursday that suggested that Fakiruddin was seen roaming around near a mosque close to Bhadrak Wednesday weekly market. A team was formed and Fakiruddin was arrested following a raid. A case had been registered against him (no-376/19) in this connection.

The driver of the vehicle is still at large.