Jajpur: In view of the threat associated with the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ the Jajpur district administration has prohibited vehicular movement on the National Highway-16. The prohibition will remain effective from May 25 midnight till 12 noon the following day. A large portion NH-16 passes through the district of Balasore.

Informing about the restriction, Jajpur District Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said possibility of road accidents happening due to ‘Yaas’ is quite high. Torrential rain and high windspeeds will lead to poor visibility which in turn may lead to accidents.

Keeping this in view, the district administration has decided to keep the vehicular movements off NH-16 for the sake of safety of people and their vehicles. However, vehicles associated with emergency services will be allowed to move during the prohibitory period, informed Rathore.

Notably, yellow warning (valid up to 8.30am, May 26 ) and red warning (valid from 8.30 am, May 26 to 8.30 am, May 27) has been issued for Jajpur district. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the district is very likely to occur.

It is worth mentioning, the India Meteorological Department has predicted the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ over Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore during noon of May 26.

