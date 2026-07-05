Caracas: The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 2,954, and 16,592 others were injured, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

In a message on his Telegram channel, Rodriguez Saturday said 6,462 people had been rescued after the disaster hit the central states of Aragua, Miranda and La Guaira, as well as the western states of Carabobo, Yaracuy and Falcon.

The update said 16,209 people were without housing, while 856 buildings had been damaged and 190 structures had collapsed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities have also set up 80 temporary camps to assist displaced and affected people.

According to Saturday’s update, 29,567 rescuers remain deployed to search for survivors, including 3,281 from abroad.

Since the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck June 24, Venezuela has recorded 942 aftershocks, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck the country June 24.

“In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media Wednesday (local time).

She said that “in these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them.”

“Venezuela’s soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes,” Rodriguez added.

Two earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.5 and 7.2 struck north of Caracas last week. Authorities said that tens of thousands still missing.

Earlier Thursday, Rodriguez declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes.

“In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media Wednesday (local time).