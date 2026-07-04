Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has called for structured engagement with the US in areas such as energy security, trade, investment, defence and counter-terrorism in a letter to President Donald Trump, his office said Saturday.

The letter was sent to felicitate Trump and the American people on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, according to a statement issued by the President’s Office.

Zardari said Pakistan and the US share a long-standing relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests and a common commitment to advancing peace, security and prosperity.

He also stressed the importance of sustaining this momentum through structured engagement in energy security, trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism, and other areas of mutual interest, it said.

Zardari said the vibrant Pakistani-American community has further strengthened the ties between the two countries and serves as a lasting bridge of friendship and understanding.

He said that the ties between the two countries are on an ascendant trajectory, characterised by renewed engagement and a shared determination to build a stronger, future-oriented partnership.

Zardari praised the achievements of the American people over the past two and a half centuries that have contributed to global progress and prosperity.

He also expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence placed by the US in Pakistan’s role as a mediator in negotiations with Iran.

Zardari said that a sustainable solution to the West Asia conflict can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation.

He also invited President Trump to Islamabad at his earliest convenience.