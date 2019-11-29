New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested Friday that Congress MP Jairam Ramesh form a committee comprising MPs to suggest concrete steps to check pornography on social media and other Internet platforms which is adversely affecting children.

Referring to the issue raised by AIADMK member Vijila Sathyananth in the Upper House, Thursday, Naidu suggested that ‘some well-meaning members and some knowledgeable people’ like Jairam Ramesh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (BJP), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and others should take an initiative and form a group of MPs to discuss the issue of pornography, social media and impact on children.

“It is a very serious issue…We have to come out with some concrete suggestion so that I can advise the Minister of Communication and also Information and Broadcasting,” Naidu told the house.

Naidu said the group of MPs should come out with some meaningful solutions through ‘firm social action as well as legislative action’.

Naidu informed that the pornography issue is assuming alarming proportions and parents, particularly mothers are worried and agitated.

“I suggest Jairam Ji can take an initiative and call friends. It is not an official committee. It is in larger interest of the country,” Naidu said.

Intervening on the Zero Hour mention by Sathyananth on rise in child abuse cases due to easy access to pornography on mobile phones and Internet, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani had said 377 websites have been taken down and 50 FIRs filed.

Sathyananth cited recent incidents of sexual assault of minor girls to seek a complete ban on Internet and social media carrying such content so as to ‘save our children’.

PTI