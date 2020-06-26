Los Angeles: Verizon Communications Inc said Thursday it was pausing advertising on Facebook Inc in July. This is in support of a campaign calling out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech. Verizon is the biggest company yet to join the advertising boycott. The campaign has gained the backing of dozens of US companies. Verizon’s announcement is a huge blow to Facebook’s efforts to contain the growing revolt.

Official announcement

“We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable,” a Verizon representative said.

Campaign to stop hate speech

US civil rights groups are urging brands to support the ‘Stop Hate for Profit campaign’. They are protesting the world’s biggest social network’s lax approach to hate speech, harassment and misinformation.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) sent a letter to advertisers Thursday. It said it had found a Verizon ad on Facebook appearing next to a video. The video contains anti-Semitic rhetoric from conspiracy group ‘QAnon’.

“Advertisements are running alongside divisive, hateful and conspiratorial content. It is not something that most companies want,” the ADL said.

Ice cream brand ‘Ben & Jerry’s and outdoor gear companies ‘Patagonia’ and ‘The North Face’ earlier said they would suspend Facebook ads.

Facebook’s reaction

Facebook said it is working with civil rights organisations. “We respect any brand’s decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech. We are also trying to provide critical voting information,” said Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s vice-president of global business.

Facebook intensified outreach to advertisers this week as it worked to contain the damage. However, the social media giants have not pledged any specific changes, recipients of those messages said.

One of Facebook’s top spenders, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co, Wednesday pledged to conduct a review of ad platforms. It said it would stop spending where it found hateful content. P&G however, declined to say if it had reached a decision on Facebook.