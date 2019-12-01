Bhubaneswar: The spiralling angst and collective horror over the gangrape and murder of a female veterinary in Hyderabad was felt in twin city, Saturday.

Protesting against the incident, students staged a demonstration in front of Ravenshaw University main gate. The students demanded stern punishment for the culprits involved in the incident.

Another group— All India Mahila Sanskrutik Sangathan— also protested at Lower PMG Saturday demanding action against the culprits.

A veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered in Hyderabad Wednesday evening while she was on her way back home. Her charred remains were discovered Friday morning by locals.

Hyderabad police arrested four people in connection with the incident Friday.

According to reports, the accused men — two lorry drivers and their helpers — deflated a tyre of the parked scooter of the victim when she was not around and then offered to fix it when she came back to her vehicle a few hours later. They managed to take her to a desolate place on the pretext of getting her scooter’s tyre fixed. They then gangraped and murdered her. They took the body in a truck to another location where they burned it to eliminate evidence early Thursday morning.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country. Meanwhile the denizens of the Capital city vented their anger on social media.

Naimisha Aranya, a college student said they will organise candle march for the justice of rape victim and her family. She said candles won’t change the rapists’ mindset. But I believe candles will break the victim- bashing mindset of our society. This candle is a symbol of hope against hopelessness; a ray of light in our dark minds.

Acclaimed photographer Mohsin Abrar said, “The shameful incident in Hyderabad shows that we are losing the social fabric of our country. We need stricter laws. Rape and women harassment need to be dealt with an iron hand. Crime against women needs to stop.

Moonmun Singh, a model said, “Should we stop working? Should we stop going out? Should we stop believing in humanity?

“Rape and murder are the most heinous crimes one can commit and it is spreading like a wildfire. It is high time to bring about change in upbringing and mindsets. Also sex- education is the need of the hour. Women should not be treated as commodities,” she added.

Sulagna Routray, an anchor said, “A woman is brutally gangraped and burnt alive and these scoundrels want to play communal politics. Let’s be wise and look at it as a crime against Humanity. We need to punish the perpetrators of the crime but not based on caste and religion.”