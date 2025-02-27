Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passed away Thursday while under treatment for liver cirrhosis at a Gurugram-based hospital.

Uttam’s actor son Babushan had earlier indicated that while he was in critical condition, he had been responding to treatment for some time. He was earlier airlifted to New Delhi for advanced treatment after his condition did not improve following treatment at a Bhubaneswar based hospital.

Mohanty was the only star in Odia cinema to dominate the industry for nearly two decades, ruling the Odia film scene throughout the 80s and 90s. His widespread rural fan base led him to star in many films with rustic storylines, genres that intellectuals often avoided.

Having appeared in over 150 films, Mohanty won numerous Odia Filmfare awards and accolades as the best actor. He was also honored by several societies and institutes as a living legend of Odia cinema.