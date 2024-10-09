Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Malayalam film actor T. P. Madhavan passed away at a hospital in Kollam Wednesday, said industry sources.

Suffering from dementia, the actor was convalescing in a hospital following surgery when his condition got worse and he breathed his last.

Madhavan, 88, entered the film industry after working as a journalist at the age of 40.

His first movie was the popular Malayalam film ‘Ragam’ in 1975 and since then he has donned the grease paint in more than 600 flicks, mostly Malayalam.

Madhavan was a multi-faceted actor who handled comedy and serious roles with ease.

In 2016, the actor did his last film, after which his health deteriorated, and from then on, he was an inmate of a popular old age home in Kollam district.

In his long acting career, he also acted in numerous TV serials.

His marriage ended in a divorce and was survived by a son, a film director based in Mumbai.

Acclaimed director Kamal said he was known for his soft demeanour.

“Met him several decades back when I was an assistant director and he was very close with actor Madhu who brought him into the film industry. He was a voracious reader and was knowledgeable on numerous topics,” said Kamal.

Actor Jayaram said he met the veteran actor at the last rites of Kaviyoor Ponnamma recently and looked good.

“Before the advent of the caravan culture, he was the live wire during shooting time when all used to gather around him and chit-chat for long. I have had very good memories of him as he was a very good human being,” said Jayaram.

Madhavan was the first general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).