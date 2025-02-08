Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was Saturday airlifted to Delhi as his health condition did not improve at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, family sources said.

Mohanty is suffering from liver cirrhosis.

His actor-wife Aparajita and son Babusan also accompanied him on the flight, the sources said.

He was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar in a critical condition four days ago and was on ventilator support, the doctor treating him said.

Starting his acting career in the Odia movie ‘Abhimaan’ in 1977, Mohanty has worked in more than 110 films.

