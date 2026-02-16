Cuttack: Veteran Odia singer Geeta Patnaik, who died while undergoing treatment, was cremated here Monday. She was 73.

Patnaik had suffered a brain stroke last week and was admitted to Capital Hospital after she fell ill while attending an event Thursday.

She was later shifted to a private hospital, where she died Sunday evening, her brother-in-law Pradosh Patnaik said.

Her mortal remains were taken to her residence, where several eminent persons, along with her families and friends, paid their last respects.

The last rites were conducted at the Sati Chaura crematorium here.

Geeta Patnaik had a career spanning several decades and was known for her collaborations with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty.

She lent her voice to numerous popular Odia songs, including ‘Phur Kina Udigala Bani’ from the film Jajabar.