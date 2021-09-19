Mumbai: Telecom operator, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) Sunday claimed that it has achieved peak speed in excess of 3.7 Gbps with very low latency on the mmWave spectrum band in its 5G trials.

The company is conducting 5G trials on government allocated 5G spectrum in the cities of Pune and Gandhinagar, along with its technology vendors.

In Pune, VIL has deployed its 5G trial in a lab setup of end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, and new generation Transport and Radio Access Network.

The company said that top speeds were achieved in this trial using state of the art equipment in 5G non-standalone network architecture and using NR Radios.

VIL has been allocated mmWave high bands like 26 GHz by the DoT, along with the traditional 3.5 GHz spectrum band, for 5G network trials. mmWave delivers wide spectrum and capacity over the shortest distances for 5G, delivering lower latencies.

It has also achieved peak download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps in 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network, with its OEM partners in Gandhinagar and Pune.

Commenting on the trial performance so far, VIL CTO Jagbir Singh said: “We are pleased with the speed and latency results in the initial stages of the 5G trials on the Govt allocated 5G spectrum bands. Having established a robust 4G network pan-India, delivering fastest 4G speeds and a 5G-ready network, we are now testing the NextGen 5G technology to be able to bring a truly digital experience for enterprises and consumers in India, in the future.”

High speed and low latency characteristics of 5G network has many capabilities such as improved surveillance and video streaming/broadcast, AR/VR for enhanced online gaming experience, and will enable the evolution of the 5G smart factory. Industry 4.0 and 5G smart city will help accelerate 5G deployment and usher in a promising new era of technology advancement in the country.

IANS