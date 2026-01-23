Cuttack: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Bhubaneswar ahead of schedule and proceeded to Cuttack, where he paid homage at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue and visited Netaji Museum on his birth anniversary.

Tight security arrangements have been made across the Twin City for his visit. The Vice President also inaugurated the District Culture Bhawan, after which he is scheduled to have lunch at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The Netaji Smarak Museum will remain closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the visit. Later, at 2:15 p.m., he will depart from Bhubaneswar Airport for Kolkata.