Mumbai: Hindi film heartthrob Vicky Kaushal now has a fan following of nine million on Instagram.

Vicky took to Instagram Stories to express his excitement over his growing social media family.

He wrote: “Parivaar badh raha hai (the family is growing)… 9M.”

Vicky, who is touted as one of the moist promising actors in Hindi films, recently shared a video of himself playing the song Ae watan from the 2018 film Raazi on a veena.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary.