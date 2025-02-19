Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal has been receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical action drama Chhaava. Recently, the Sam Bahadur actor paid his maiden visit to the iconic Raigad Fort on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal also shared a few sneak peeks from his visit on his Instagram account. “Today on the occasion of #ChhatrapatiShivajiJayanti, I had the good fortune of paying my respects at #RaigadFort. It was my first time here and there couldn’t have been a better time to come and take blessings from Maharaj”, he captioned the post.

He added, “Wishing you all a heartfelt Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti! Hail Jijau, Hail Shivray, Hail Shambhu!”

Vicky Kaushal was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort. The fort served as the capital of the Maratha empire in the Raigad district.

Recently, Alia Bhatt showed her admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Chhaava. The diva took to her Instagram stories and praised Vicky Kaushal’s work in Laxman Utekar’s directorial. Sharing a photo of the actor from the movie, she penned, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were seen together in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy thriller “Raazi”.

Released February 14, 2025, Chhava saw Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhava is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes of the drama scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman have also been receiving a lot of applause from music lovers.

