Mumbai: Marriage rumours of Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal and the very gorgeous Katrina Kaif is buzzing social media platforms. If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal is set to marry his alleged ladylove Katrina Kaif in December this year.

Now, reports suggest that Vicky’s ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi has reacted to his wedding rumours. Her friend has made a big disclosure on this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

The actress’ friend has disclosed that Harleen is currently very busy with her upcoming projects. If anyone talks to her about Vicky or his marriage, then she avoids it and says that she does not want go to that zone again. Well, even if Harleen keeps silent on this, the wound of love is very deep, we can hope that Harleen can really move on from Vicky in her life.

There was news of Vicky and Harleen’s love life when his film ‘Uri the Surgical Strike’ was in discussion. Harleen and Vicky were together till the release of the film. When the girls were going crazy for Vicky Kaushal, he was after Harleen.

Also Read: Honeymoon plans of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif will leave you shocked

Even Vicky had sung a song “Do You Know Main Tennu Kinna Pyar Karda” for Harleen in Neha Dhupia’s show. So how did their love end suddenly? No one knows about the reason of their breakup till date.

Let us tell you that after 2 years of dating, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now going to step into a new relationship. Both of them have not yet made their decision of marriage public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

At present, the wedding preparations are going on in full swing. According to reports, both of them have planned to have a royal wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Pink City, Rajasthan. Vicky and Kat, who are soon going to be a married couple, have pre-booked the venue and have also finalized their outfits.