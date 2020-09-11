New York: Serena Williams already was struggling to keep up in a fast-paced US Open semifinal when she stopped behind the baseline after a third-set point and leaned over. Serena Williams held that pose for a bit, then clutched at her left ankle and asked for a trainer.

Serena then took a medical timeout for a tape job, her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title seemingly slipping away. Meanwhile her opponent, Victoria Azarenka, sat in a sideline seat, eyes closed, calm and composed as can be.

After a delay of about five minutes, action resumed. Serena raised the force of her shots and volume of her shouts. However, it was Azarenka who finished off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory. The victory marked Azarenka’s to a major championship final for the first time since 2013.

“It’s been seven years? That’s my favourite number. I guess that’s meant to be. I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” Azarenka said. She won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and lost to Serena only in the US Open finals each of those two years.

Azarenka to win the US Open title will now have to beat Naomi Osaka. The Japanese defeated Jennifer Brady 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-3.

The loss left Serena just short of No 24 Grand Slam title yet again. She was beaten in the finals of four of the preceding seven Slams, including at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and 2019.

This was Serena’s fourth consecutive three-setter here. Although she was far better at the outset Thursday, racing to a 4-0 lead inside of 15 minutes, Azarenka eventually did get going. She compiled 12 winners and merely one unforced error in the second set. Azarenka, then continued her baseline mastery in the third, especially with her backhand. That carried her to her first win against Serena in 11 career Grand Slam matchups between the pair.

Azarenka has won 11 matches in a row; Osaka’s streak is at 10 after her win over Brady.

Osaka, no doubt was elated after reaching the US Open final. “It means a lot for me. I kind of consider New York my second home,” said Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved to the United States as a child. “I kind of love the atmosphere,” she added.