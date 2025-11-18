By Jagdish Rattanani

There was a time in India when whatever the election results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) was the acknowledged winner of the battle and the chief protector of India’s democratic traditions. The ECI was initially tame, then it became a tiger under the Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan and has since kept up its image as a fierce protector and an independent arbiter of the one ingredient that is critical for the democratic success of India – the process of elections. Come election time and political parties would test boundaries, but the ECI would stand up, ensure that the violations were called out and indeed increase scrutiny and oversight so that the process was not only fair but also seen to be fair. That is now likely to be seen as the golden age that is no more a part of the Indian electoral process. Today, the end of elections marks the beginning of a new battle over results, a slide that should cause serious concern to the entire political system and to the proud history of a young nation that has successfully run a reasonable and fair election process since independence. The near-clean sweep by the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections is also marred by the infirmities that have crept into the working of the ECI.

The results therefore send complex signals to the nation. They become a cause of lingering doubt. It is no longer possible for one side to be sworn in for a new term with due acknowledgement by the loser, both bowing to the mandate of the people and their power to decide the political futures of candidates. They rob the system of its integrity, of its finality in the reading and the enforcing of the will of the people and therefore do injustice not only to the losers but also to the winners and to the political system as a whole. In this reading, the ECI has let all sides down by not keeping itself beyond allegations and suspicions that now cloud its various actions. In Bihar, too, like has happened in earlier elections in Maharashtra and Haryana for example, the winning side will have to contend with the allegations that they romped home with an umpire whose role remains hotly contested, placing the fairness of the entire electoral process under a cloud. On the one hand, the plain numbers from the Bihar 2025 Assembly results reiterate the overwhelming dominance of the Narendra Modi-led BJP machinery and its mastery of alliances, messages and imagery.

Apart from its general strengths, a variety of Bihar-specific reasons are also being cited, examples of which are Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s so-called popularity or long service, the Rs.10,000 per woman giveaway to 75 lakh women in Bihar in the thick of election season which almost certainly made a difference, or longer term actions that have reportedly won the hearts of women voters like prohibition and claims of improved law & order across the State. This standard ex post facto reading, that builds on the lines argued by the incumbents in the election, reflects some ground realities — but can it convincingly explain the landslide that brought 202 of the 243 seats to the NDA alliance? The counter argument, equally valid, would ask how a nine-time Chief Minister who has been called paltu-Ram for his changing affiliations and criticised for not being in control or for being “hijacked” by the BJP, can lead a victory of these proportions. Even considering the backbone of BJP’s superior strategy and resources in the system, this was an incumbency that has not particularly seen Bihar flourish. The lack of jobs for the youth or lack of investments is the flip side of the coin that buys voter loyalty with gifts and giveaways, even if these will mar long-term governance and fiscal management. Out migration for work remains the bane of Bihar and mirrors the lack of opportunities built in the state to provide decent employment for the masses. It is equally fair to note that there was some disarray in the ranks of the Opposition, but also energy seen in the rallies led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan alliance.

The Vote Adhikaar awareness rallies by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi were also noted for the good response received at the grassroots. The growing crescendo on the issue of fairness of the electoral process cannot be dismissed easily. What the winners do not realize is that they may well have won but they too have been robbed of the prize because when the doubts linger, the victory is but pyrrhic. The angst this causes among people and political parties will likely play out in some very complex and challenging ways in the days ahead.

The writer is a journalist and faculty member at SPJIMR. Views are personal