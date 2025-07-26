A shocking video showing a youth running away after stealing a mobile phone on the Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Janseva Intercity Express has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the video was first shared by content creator Panchayat Wale Bhaiya on Facebook, who claimed the incident took place near Bariarpur station July 22.

According to reports, as Janseva Express train number 13419 UP was moving at speed, a young man snatched a passenger’s mobile phone. Once passengers realised the theft, they caught the accused and started beating him.

During the scuffle, the youth ended up hanging from the footboard of the train. The viral video clearly shows him dangling in a torn vest while passengers try to hit him with a belt. The man can be heard threatening that if he is not let go, he will pull others down with him. Eventually, he managed to escape by jumping into nearby bushes.

After the clip went viral, the railway administration launched an investigation. Jamalpur Railway SP Dr. Raman Chaudhary confirmed that the video came to his notice on Wednesday and the railway police are probing the matter. He also noted that the area around Bariarpur station has long been notorious for theft and robbery incidents.

Passengers are now demanding strict action from the railway police.