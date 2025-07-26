A viral video from Uttar Pradesh is making rounds on social media, and it’s nothing short of a miracle. The footage shows an SUV speeding down the highway, suddenly losing control and crashing into the divider.

What follows next looks like a movie stunt—the SUV spins wildly, five to six times, before coming to a screeching halt in the middle of the road.

Watch the viral video here:

Horrific #CarAccident caught on #CCTV:#Speeding Mahindra Scorpio SUV loses control and crashes into the divider on the highway and spun around five to six times, under the #Akbarpur Police Station area in #KanpurDehat district, Uttar Pradesh. No casualties reported, confirmed… pic.twitter.com/taiZyzn6sa — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 25, 2025

There were no vehicles immediately behind it, or this could have ended in a tragedy.

Local police confirmed that no casualties were reported.

The viral video has sparked fresh concerns about highway speeding and road safety. While the passengers were lucky this time, not every high-speed crash ends this way.

PNN