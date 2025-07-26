A viral video, captured by a CCTV camera, begins inside a grocery store where a man in a black hoodie and white mask is seen standing near the cash counter, likely pointing a gun at the cashier and demanding money.

Suddenly, an elderly man in an open shirt approaches the unsuspecting robber from behind.

In the blink of an eye, he lunges at the robber and tries to wrestle the gun away, but is initially unsuccessful.

Moments later, another man joins in and helps the elderly man overpower the assailant.

Together, they manage to snatch the gun away.

Here is the viral video:

They then pin the robber to the ground and restrain him until police arrive.

The viral video ends with officers arriving at the scene, highlighting a powerful act of community courage and justice.

PNN