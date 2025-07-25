These days, people will do just about anything for likes. But sometimes, chasing internet fame comes at a painful price.

A viral video currently making the rounds online is a perfect example. It captures a woman attempting a stunt that looks cool at first — until it suddenly turns into a scene straight out of a blooper reel.

In the video, the woman is seen sliding down a slippery structure in a public area. It’s clear she was aiming to make a dramatic, maybe even fun, reel. But things didn’t go as planned.

Just seconds into her slide, she keeps smiling at the camera — until she reaches a light pole. As soon as she turns her head, her forehead slams into it.

Watch the viral video:

From TikTok to ShiTok pic.twitter.com/Wet90H4jt5 — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) July 24, 2025

The impact looks rough, and viewers can’t help but wince. Thankfully, reports say the injuries weren’t serious.

The comment sections, though, are buzzing — not just with concern, but also with a healthy dose of reality checks. Many pointed out how far people are willing to go just for a few likes and shares.

Sure, the internet loves a good laugh or jaw-dropping moment. But this viral video is also a reminder that some stunts just aren’t worth the risk — especially when safety takes a back seat to social media fame.

PNN