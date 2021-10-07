Mumbai: The Badshah of Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan’ s son Aryan Khan has been in the spotlight after he was nabbed along with seven others in a drugs case October 2. Amidst the updates in the case, a certain video shot on the cruise is now going viral on the internet.

In the video, you can see hundreds of people having fun around 3:30 AM in the cruise. Ever since the video has landed on social media, netizens have been coming out in support of the Khan scion.

Netizens have slammed the NCB team for targeting Aryan because there is nothing inappropriate in the video. Fans have even accused the NCB of targeting Aryan under political pressure.

While the drug seizure worth crores of rupees in Gujarat’s Mundra port has been neglected by media and the government, Aryan Khan is being targeted for just 13gm drugs, fans of SRK said.

However, after the arrest of Aryan Khan, SRK is constantly getting support from his fans and colleagues. Salman Khan also went to meet Shah Rukh at his house. According to reports, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma called up Shah Rukh to express their support.

Celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Vivek Vaswani, Mika Singh are questioning the media coverage about Aryan through social media. At the same time, Shah Rukh’s fans are supporting him through social media, due to which “We Stand With Aryan Khan” is trending on Twitter.

Now, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussane Khan has also come out in support of Aryan Khan and SRK. It is a well known fact that Hrithik is a close friend of SRK and has penned an emotional note for the junior Khan.

