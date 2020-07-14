Videos related to wildlife especially baby elephants are well received on social media. Baby jumbos are goofballs who leave humans in awe with their naughty, childish antics.

Sometimes mischievous act of monkeys, peculiar act of other cute animals, go viral on social media. Similarly, a video of a baby elephant is going viral on social media these days. In this video, an elephant is seen trying swinging in the jungle.

In one of those rarely seen moments, an elephant calf has been filmed on camera attempting to swing on a tree vine. Despite its huge size, the inquisitive and childish jumbo could be seen making multiple attempts at swinging on the low-lying branch by lingering on it.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Officer Sudha Ramen from her Twitter handle. Sharing this video, Sudha wrote “This little calf is all excited about swinging. He tries his best doing that. Elephant calves are the happiest souls on earth, they try to explore all that’s possible. All under their mother, aunts and grandma’s supervision in the wild. #Shared.

Too heavy for the swing😊😊 pic.twitter.com/dk9u1cKi06 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2020

So far the video has been viewed more than 32 thousand times, while this video has received more than 200 retweet.

Adding to it, many interesting comments are also flooded in the comment section.

One user commented and wrote, “Oh my good..This tiny tot is crazy”

Too heavy for the swing😊😊 pic.twitter.com/dk9u1cKi06 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2020

At the same time, another user wrote “So funny”

Too heavy for the swing😊😊 pic.twitter.com/dk9u1cKi06 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2020

Also Read: Watch: Man marries two women on mandap, one love and the other arranged